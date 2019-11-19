Charleston police chief hopes to stop new open carry bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers are considering a new open carry bill that, if approved, would allow guns to be carried inside grocery stores, on the beaches and at public events.

You would also see them in businesses across the state.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and the group ‘Arm in Arm’ are working to stop what they call a “dangerous bill.”

“Open carry of handguns where we live, worship and shop is irresponsible and a threat to the safety of our children and families,” said Peter Zalaka with Arm in Arm SC.

The open carry bill is not expected to be up for discussion until lawmakers return in January 2020.