Charleston Police Department announces 2021 National Night Out, partnership with Charleston Riverdogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) will be partnering with the Charleston Riverdogs for National Night Out scheduled for August 3 at the Riverdogs Stadium.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes relationships between police and the Charleston Neighborhood community, in addition to making neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

CPD will have equipment on display, along with personnel representation, an ice cream truck, and a dunk tank where officers will be dunked, and numerous prize drawings.

The event will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. outside of the Riverdogs Stadium at 360 Fishburne Street.