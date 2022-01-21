Charleston Police Department Explorers win first place in law enforcement competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) Explorers recently took the top spot in a multi-state law enforcement competition.

The Explorer program “is a hands-on program open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21 who are interested in a career in law enforcement or other related fields.”

Via CPD

Explorer Captain C. Parish and Explorer Sergeant N. Neal traveled to Myrtle Beach to compete in the South Carolina Association of Law Enforcement Explorers (SCALE) Competition, which involves “simulated scenarios and incidents that a law enforcement officer might encounter in the line of duty.”

Teams respond to situations like collisions, impaired drivers, active shooters, and building searches.

Parish and Neal took first place overall as well as first place in the felony traffic stop/building search, first place in the unknown risk traffic stop, first place in the active shooter, and third place in the collision response/DUI categories.