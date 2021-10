WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday responded to a West Ashley shooting that left one person dead.

According to CPD, officers arrived to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road around 9:11 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

CPD says that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200.

