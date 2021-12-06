Charleston Police Department receives $30K training grant from Rotary Club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday announced that it has received a $30,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Charleston to be put towards CPD’s Leadership Development Institute (LDI).

The grant builds upon a $50,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Charleston in 2020, which helped launch the LDI.

With the goals of “[creating] a safe community, [building] strong partnerships, and [developing] purposeful leaders in the police department,” the Rotary Club chose to support the LDI as part of hits centennial celebration.

The LDI was identified as a project that “represented an urgent priority for the community” and as “something that would have [a] long-term impact in Charleston and beyond.”

46 participants made up the LDI’s inaugural graduating class, something CPD Chief Luther Reynolds says is evidence of the program’s impact.

“The success of the first complete training class that graduated earlier this year shows the positive impact the LDI can have throughout our organizations and the communities we serve. With the support and involvement of Rotary, this initiative

continues to be a critical part of our strategy to build better leaders from within our ranks and empower our officers to provide a higher level of service and accountability across all the stakeholders we serve.”

The latest grant will be used to help expand the program, with the goal of serving over 500 CPD employees.