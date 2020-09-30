Charleston Police Department releases new details on Green’s Grocery shooting investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred around 5:55 PM in Downtown Charleston on Monday evening.

The incident took place at Green’s Grocery corner store (167 President Street) on the corner of President and Bogard streets. Officers responded to the area shortly after in reference to shots being fired.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 6:20 pm at President and Bogard. The male who was shot was transported to MUSC. #chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 28, 2020

Upon arrival, officers located a black male on the floor inside the store, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, a 46 year old, was transported by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina in critical condition.

According to CPD, Suhib Yousef, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police say Yousef is a clerk at Green’s Grocery.

Witnesses told police that the victim was shot by the clerk at the business. After locating Yousef, the officers identified him as the defendant. He then was detained and taken to CPD Headquarters.

Police were able to review the store’s surveillance footage which showed the victim walking into the business and attempting to buy an item. CPD says a verbal altercation occurred between the defendant and the victim at the counter.





According to the report, the defendant proceeded to pull out a bat-like object with a metal blade taped to the end, showed it to the victim, and gestured to the door. The victim then spit at the defendant and walked out the door.

Police say the altercation continued outside, as the defendant stepped out of the building while pointing the gun at the victim. An unnamed witness in the area at the time of the incident says he saw the defendant discharge a round towards the victim while they were outside.

The victim managed to dodge the shot and ran towards the defendant; pushing them both inside. Footage shows the defendant appearing to fire multiple rounds at the victim until he seems to sustain a gunshot wound and falls to the floor.

CPD recovered five cartridge casings from the area. Green’s Grocery was closed on Tuesday as police continued to work. This is an ongoing investigation.