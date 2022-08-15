UPDATE (4 p.m.)- Charleston Police Department spokesperson said the individual has been identified.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an endangered person.

According to CPD, the individual pictured below was found by police early Monday morning in the area of 2200 Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley.

Photos provided by the Charleston Police Department

Officials said the individual is being provided care, but “has extremely limited communication abilities and his identity remains unknown.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the On-Duty Charleston Police Department Central detective.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.