Charleston Police Department wins December 2019 photo contest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is the winner of the December 2019 Community Policing in Action Photo Contest.

The photo, provided by CPD, shows Master Police Officer Nikolaus Holum kneeling and high-fiving a young student at St. Andrews School of Math and Science.

The Community Policing in Action Photo Contest is hosted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ states that its Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office selects photos “that [reflect] the agency’s positive community engagement and trust building with community members, stakeholders, local government, and others.”

The CPD photo will be displayed “on the COPS Office Twitter and Facebook pages as headers during the 2020 calendar year”, according to the DOJ.



