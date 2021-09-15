Charleston Police Departments, nonprofits hosting Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and nonprofits from around the Lowcountry are hosting a September 16 event to kickoff National Hispanic Heritage Month.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Johns Island Park, guests can celebrate with food, drinks, entertainment, and education.

DJ Luigi will provide music, there will be a bounce house for kids, and organizations will be distributing informative material.

CPD will also host a bicycle giveaway during the event.

The public is invited to “learn about unique cultures, traditions, and customs that help shape our community.”

