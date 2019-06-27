Charleston Police Dept. to give update on racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Thursday is expected to give an update on the ongoing racial bias audit.

Since February, a Virginia-based company, CNA, has spoken with Charleston PD employees, city officials, and the community about the department’s policies and procedures.

They are specifically looking at five areas including use of force, traffic stops and field contacts, and community engagement.

Chief Luther Reynolds said discussions continue about how to improve, specifically:

“…In our complaint/internal investigation process, internal accountability and reporting to the community, collecting and using more complete data sets, leadership training and mentoring programs.”

Reynolds said all three scheduled site visits are in the books.

The company doing the audit expects to share a draft report with the community in September.