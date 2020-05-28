Charleston Police: Driver was acting in self-defense during January ride share shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say an Uber driver who shot a passenger earlier this year was acting in self-defense.

Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, confirmed the news on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Maybank Highway the evening of January 21st in response to an assault and shots being fired.

Police arrived to find the rear passenger window of a blue Chevrolet Cruze was broken and a victim was found unresponsive in the backseat.

Investigators believed that an altercation occurred inside a rideshare vehicle which resulted in the driver shooting the passenger.

Police wrapped up their months-long investigation after finding the driver was acting in self-defense at the time of the shooting.

No other details were provided.