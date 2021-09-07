Charleston police holding ‘National Night Out’ event after postponing due to weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is holding their National Night Out after having to postpone previously.

The event will happen at the Joe Riley stadium in Downtown Charleston from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

National Night Out is to help serve the promotion of the relationships between police and their communities.

CPD will have equipment on display for people for communities to take a closer look, personal representation, ice cream truck and a dunk tank where officers will get dunked, along with a numerous number of prize drawings.

It was originally scheduled for August, but severe weather called for a cancellation.

The North Charleston Police has rescheduled their event to October 5.