CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is hosting an all-ages baseball clinic on Saturday, July 23.

The event will be led by former professional, college, and high school baseball players as well as CPD officers.

Instructors will go over basics like hitting, throwing, and fielding.

Participants can bring their own gear, or use equipment provided by CPD. Snacks and water will also be provided.

The free event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Martin Park Field (155 Jackson Street, Charleston).

Email hamiltonc@wcharleston-sc.gov to register, or register between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. the morning of the event.