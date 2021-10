CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday will host the second annual Blue Bike the Greenway event.

Officers are inviting the public to join them for a ride on the Greenway from Ashley River Baptist Church to Stono River County Park and back. Riders can do as much or as little of the trail as desired.

The group will meet at the Ashley River Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m.

CPD says that food and drinks will be provided.

Contact gilliarde@charleston.sc.gov to sign up.