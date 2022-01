CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will host their Coffee with a Cup event Tuesday for the community.

The event is the chance for community members to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers with the Charleston Police Department.

The event will happen Tuesday, January 25 at Panera Bread located at 2000 Sam Rittenberg from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.