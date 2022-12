CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department (CPD) will host a movie night in the park Saturday night.

According to CPD, the department will show Disney’s Onward Saturday night in Hampton Park.

The movie viewing is open to the public and free to attend.

There will be free hot chocolate, popcorn, and s’mores.

The movie will start at 5:30 p.m.