CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Monday is investigating after a body was found in a building on the 1700 block of Savannah Highway.

According to CPD, officers are on scene as of 5:00 p.m.

CPD said that it appears the body may have been there for multiple days.

Few details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

