Charleston Police investigating early morning armed robbery at Best Western

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating an armed robbery that early Monday morning on Savannah Highway.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to the Best Western just after 5:30 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

When police arrived, an employee told officers the suspect came through the front doors of the lobby with a black-in-color firearm and pointed it directly at the front desk clerk.

The incident report states the employee told officers the suspect then made a demand for money. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect grabbed the cash and ran out the front door.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black clothing and a black mask. He is believed to be between 5’05” and 5’07” with a skinny build – 20 to 30-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department.