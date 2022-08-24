CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal Tuesday collision involving two cars and a motorcycle.

According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and the two people that were inside the Tesla were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CPD shut down the area for over five hours as they processed the scene and spoke to witnesses.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 965-4084.