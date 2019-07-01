Victim dies after early morning shooting near West Ashley Apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The victim of an early morning shooting in West Ashley has died, according to the Charleston Police Department.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Orleans Gardens Apartments on Hazelwood Drive just before 12:30 a.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who was transferred to MUSC with unknown injuries. That victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s name, nor details about a possible suspect, have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty Central detective.