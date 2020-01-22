Charleston Police locate missing woman with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: Charleston Police say Alma has been located and is safe.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman who is considered endangered.

Alma Vanburen was reported missing by her husband who said she was last believed to be in the area of Edenwood Court in Charleston early Wednesday morning.

Police say Alma suffers from Alzheimer’s and can get easily confused of her whereabouts and can walk distances.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and grey pants. She may not be wearing any shoes.

Alma is described as a 78-year-old African American woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4,01” and 120 lbs.

If you see her, please call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 immediately.