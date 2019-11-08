Charleston Police officer charged with assaulting man who ran from police in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department has been charged with assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in July of 2019 when a man in custody was struck by the law enforcement officer.

According to an affidavit from the State Law Enforcement Division, officer Kevin Schlieben responded to the area of East Bay Street and East Elliot Street in reference to a foot pursuit.

The affidavit states the victim, Rashad Robinson, ran from officers and was apprehended behind a residence on East Bay Street. He was later placed in handcuffs, and while lying on the ground.

The report states Schlieben told Robinson to “shut the [expletive] up” and struck the man in the head with an opened hand.

Schlieben, 35, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.