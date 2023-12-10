CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced that an officer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Officer Dawson Dyer was arrested early this morning following a collision that happened while he was not on duty or in uniform. Officials say he was not performing his official duties or responsibilities at that time but was operating his assigned police vehicle.

“Effective immediately, Mr. Dyer’s employment with the Charleston Police Department is terminated,” said Chief Chito Walker. “His actions completely contradict the values of our department. As officers, we are held to the highest standard, and there is zero tolerance for actions like this that betray the trust of the community we are sworn to protect and serve.”

Dyer was employed with Charleston PD for two years and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

According to the press release, “The Charleston Police Department does not condone any behavior that undermines the law or the principles we uphold. We are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism. This incident is not reflective of the values and the commitment of the men and women who serve the Charleston community daily.”