CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in West Ashley.

According to CPD, police were called to a home near Evergreen Street and Cashew Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. because a man inside the home had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with what CPD said appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.