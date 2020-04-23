Charleston Police recover assault rifle, drugs after responding to domestic violence call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston arrested two men and recovered drugs and an assault rifle after responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday.

According to Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sequoia Street on Wednesday around 3:00 p.m.

Francis said a man, who was reportedly armed with an assault rifle, was dragging a woman from the residence.

The suspect and another man fled the scene in a vehicle – which was later spotted on Savannah Highway where a traffic stop was initiated.

Officers say the passenger, later identified as 26-year-old Isaiah Donelle Truesdale, exited the vehicle with the assault rifle and ran on foot. Truesdale was quickly taken into custody and no shots were fired, according to Francis.

Officers recovered the weapon along with marijuana and cocaine, which were found on Truesdale and inside the vehicle.

Provided by Charleston Police Dept.

Truesdale is being charged with armed robbery, domestic violence of a high an aggravated nature, kidnapping, burglary 1st degree, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, pointing of a firearm at a person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun and unlawful conduct towards a child.

He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center without bond.

Police say he was currently out on bond for previous weapon and narcotic charges and said he is also on probation for a narcotics conviction.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Gerrard C.D. Jenkins, is charged with accessory after the fact of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He also went before a magistrate judge and is being held under a $7,500 bond.