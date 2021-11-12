Charleston police respond to barricaded subject in West Ashley

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a Friday night barricaded subject situation in West Ashley.

According to police, the authorities are on scene as of 6:00 p.m. at a residence on the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive off of Wappoo Road.

Police said they received a call about a domestic violence incident, and when they responded the subject refused to exit the home.

They do not believe any weapons are involved.

As of 6:11 p.m., CPD said that the scene was secure and there was no danger to the public, however people should avoid the area.

CPD began clearing the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES