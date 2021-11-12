Charleston police respond to barricaded subject in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a Friday night barricaded subject situation in West Ashley.

According to police, the authorities are on scene as of 6:00 p.m. at a residence on the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive off of Wappoo Road.

Police said they received a call about a domestic violence incident, and when they responded the subject refused to exit the home.

They do not believe any weapons are involved.

As of 6:11 p.m., CPD said that the scene was secure and there was no danger to the public, however people should avoid the area.

CPD began clearing the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

