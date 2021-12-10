Charleston Police searching for man who robbed Dollar General with a knife

Dollar General Corp. signage is displayed outside of a store in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. Dollar General Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Sept. 4. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General on Clements Ferry Road with a knife.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, an employee was setting up a merchandise display outside the front door when an unknown man approached her with a knife, and then grabbed her around the neck and pulled her into the store.

It happened Thursday around 8:00 a.m.

The woman told police that while the suspect was holding the knife and dragging her into the store, he told her “don’t say nothing, give me everything,” according to the report.

Police said the man pulled the employee to the checkout counter where the store manager was standing and demanded she give him everything in the register.

The woman complied, and the man ran out of the store.

Authorities were able to get a description of the suspect from security cameras at the store. Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.