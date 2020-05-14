CPD: Missing 83-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE: Charleston Police say Ms. Peck has been found and is safe.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Charleston need your help locating a missing elderly woman.

Officials say 83-year-old Dorothy Lucille Peck was reported missing on Wednesday, May 13.

She was last seen on May 6th by the leasing agent of the Carriage Lane Apartments. Since then, police say Ms. Peck has not made any contact with the apartment complex and has not been seen in the area.

Ms. Peck does not have access to a vehicle or cell phone and is believed to potentially have dementia.

She is 5’04” in height and 120 lbs with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you locate her, or know where she may be, you are urged to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.