CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

David Theron Willett has been missing since September 8, according to CPD.

He was last seen in Downtown Charleston at 11:00 a.m. wearing a light blue striped polo shirt, dark jeans, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact CPD NCIC Ops at 843-720-2422.

If seen, contact Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.