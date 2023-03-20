CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 31-year-old woman.

Britteny Church, who was reported missing by a friend on March 16, was last seen in the Lockwood Drive area in downtown Charleston.

Photo of Britteny Church’s tattoo (Charleston Police Department)

According to police, Church may be experiencing mental health issues and is believed to be traveling on foot as she has no known means of transportation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at (843) 743-7200.