CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a downtown burglary last month.

According to CPD, the unidentified individual stole several thousand dollars worth of items from a business on Charlotte Street on March 18.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old male between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall with a medium build, short haircut, and facial hair. He is pictured wearing a black “NASA” t-shirt.

Surveillance images provided by Charleston Police Department

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.