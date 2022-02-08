Charleston police warn of rise in Fentanyl-laced drugs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is warning of a rise in overdoses attributable to fentanyl-laced drugs.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) describes fentanyl as “a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.” It is often mixed with other drugs to increase potency, increasing the risk of overdose for unwitting users.

CPD said that it is often found in cocaine, crack, Xanax, MDMA, heroin, and other street drugs.

To mitigate the potential of fentanyl overdoses, CPD suggests using fentanyl test strips to determine if drugs have been cut. Likewise, CPD suggests having Narcan on hand to reverse the effects of a possible overdose.

The Charleston Center — a local substance abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment center — provides Narcan and fentanyl test strips free of charge. Call (843) 722-0100 for more information.