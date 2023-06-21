CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a barricaded subject situation at a Downtown apartment complex.

According to CPD, officers saw the wanted man and tried to approach him. He ran from police into a unit in the Cromwell Alley apartment complex.

It is unclear whether the apartment belonged to the suspect.

CPD said that adjacent apartments were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Police also closed Queen Street at Franklin Street and Beaufain Street at Wilson Street as they worked to resolve the situation.

The man, who was wanted in Charleston and North Charleston, surrendered shortly after 3:30 p.m.