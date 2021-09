CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday released images of two men and a vehicle officers are hoping to identify in connection to an armed robbery.

According to CPD, the two men robbed the Reid St. Market in Downtown Charleston on September 6.

After the robbery, they drove away in a dark blue Nissan Juke.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.