Charleston prepares for Coronavirus

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Charleston officials look to the cruise terminals as a possible means of spreading the Coronavirus.

Approximately 225,000 tourists come to Charleston annually through the cruise terminals.

The U.S. Coast Guard is in charge of which ships are allowed in the Charleston Port. Department of Health and Environmental Control has power over who can exit the ship.

As of now, there is no plan of shutting the cruise terminal down.

“We are using our emergency operations plan and appropriately screening people that are coming through the port to make sure that both the people on the ship and within the community are safe,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, Medical Consultant for DHEC Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

The Public Health Laboratory in Columbia, SC is the only location in the state that is doing testing for the Coronavirus.

As of today, there have been no cases of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) in South Carolina.

“I do not believe that the residents of Charleston should be in panic mode. I do not believe we are in the stage that we need to be panicked about this but we certainly need to take precautions,” said Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston, Shannon Scaff.

The City of Charleston is reviewing city plans, policies and procedures to ensure they all agree with current recommendations and best practices.