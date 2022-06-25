CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston residents celebrated Pride Month on Saturday morning with Charleston Pride’s annual parade in downtown.

The Charleston Pride Parade started at Wragg Square to march down King Street. at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Floats, trucks, and local organizations paraded down King street in support of Charleston Pride.

The annual parade supports the organization’s purpose to “highlight the uniqueness and diversity of our community through distinct events throughout the year promoting our history and culture,” according to Charleston Pride.



“Representation matters, especially in this day in age. We’re out here showing our colors and staying visible,” Chandler Reigart, Charleston Pride Director of Entertainment, said.

Residents lined the streets to watch the parade and celebrate with flags, posters, and more.