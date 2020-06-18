Charleston Pride Parade and Festival postponed to Fall 2021 due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Pride Parade and Rally has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charleston Pride’s board of directors announced they were postponing the annual event until Fall 2021.

“For the duration of 2020, our focus will surround monthly micro-events in hopes to create a Pride Fall Festival. These monthly micro-events will involve all members of our LGBTQ+ and Allied communities in the months of August, September, October and November,” said the festival’s director, Jim Shulse on Thursday.

Shulse went on to say that while the decision is disappointing, he strongly feels that postponing the event is the “safest and most responsible action during this time of uncertainty.”

Charleston Pride will create in-person events throughout the coming months, if they can be executed in a safe and responsible manner.

“We also plan to continue creating virtual activities and online experiences that will allow us to gather together, support one other and celebrate Pride,” said Shulse.

He went on to say, “Please understand that Charleston Pride did not make this postponement decision lightly. Knowing that surrounding Parades and Festivals have canceled their annual events, we believe that our decision to postpone is the correct course of action. Our community remains strong amidst these unprecedented times and we will get through this together.”