Charleston Pride Week kicks off Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride on Saturday will kick off a week of celebratory events in the Lowcountry.
While the annual Pride Festival and Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers have planned a series of smaller activities throughout the week.
The events range from virtual to outdoor to indoor with COVID-19 specific guidelines. Some events are free and some require admission; some are family friendly and some have age requirements.
The schedule of events is below:
- Saturday, September 25 – The Rainbow Market with We Are Family (Outdoor)
- 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Equality Hub, 1801 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston, 29405
- Sunday, September 26 – Worship Service with Two Rivers Church (Virtual)
- 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 26 – The Real Rainbow Row Tour with Walk & Talk Charleston (Outdoor)
- 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Meeting location shared in ticket confirmation
- Tickets: https://www.walkandtalkchs.com/#calendar-and-tickets
- Monday, September 27 – Let’s Get Trivial: LGBTQ Trivia Night at Holy City Brewing (Outdoor, weather permitting)
- 6:30 p.m.
- Hosted by Shawna Jarrett and Melody Lucas
- Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave, North Charleston, 29405
- Tuesday, September 28 – Nacho Mother’s Taco Tuesday with DJ Crystal Guysir (Outdoor/Indoor)
- 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m.
- Taco Boy 217 Huger St, Charleston, 29403
- Wednesday, September 29 – Dinner at Dig with live music by Return of the Mac (Outdoor)
- 6:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
- DIG in the Park, 1049 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, 29405
- Thursday, September 30 – LGBTLOL: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy at Charleston Music Hall (Indoor, venue-specific COVID-19 guidelines)
- 7:00 p.m. doors/8:00 p.m. show
- Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St, Charleston, 29403
- Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005B0BD0ED482D
- Friday, October 1- Bingo, Beers, and Bowling at The Alley (Indoor)
- 5:30 pm doors/6:30 pm bingo
- Hosted by Ava Clear
- The Alley, 131 Columbus St, Charleston, 29403
- Tickets: $5 at the door (includes bingo)
- Saturday, October 2 – Charleston Blockade Pride Game followed by Charleston Hurricanes Pride Game
- 12:00 p.m./2:00 p.m.
- Danny Jones Rec Center, 1455 Monitor Street, North Charleston, 29405
- Saturday, October 2 – Prism Party at Union Station (Outdoor/Indoor)
- 7: 00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- 18+ event
- Union Station, 652 King Street, Charleston, 29403
- Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/prismparty2021