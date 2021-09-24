Charleston Pride Week kicks off Saturday

The Pride Flag flies majestically over the San Francisco Gay Pride parade on June 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Meera Fox/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride on Saturday will kick off a week of celebratory events in the Lowcountry.

While the annual Pride Festival and Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers have planned a series of smaller activities throughout the week.

The events range from virtual to outdoor to indoor with COVID-19 specific guidelines. Some events are free and some require admission; some are family friendly and some have age requirements.

The schedule of events is below: