Charleston Pride Week kicks off Saturday

Charleston County News

The Pride Flag flies majestically over the San Francisco Gay Pride parade on June 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Meera Fox/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride on Saturday will kick off a week of celebratory events in the Lowcountry.

While the annual Pride Festival and Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers have planned a series of smaller activities throughout the week.

The events range from virtual to outdoor to indoor with COVID-19 specific guidelines. Some events are free and some require admission; some are family friendly and some have age requirements.

The schedule of events is below:

  • Saturday, September 25 – The Rainbow Market with We Are Family (Outdoor)
    • 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Equality Hub, 1801 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston, 29405
  • Sunday, September 26 – Worship Service with Two Rivers Church (Virtual)
    • 10:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, September 26 – The Real Rainbow Row Tour with Walk & Talk Charleston (Outdoor)
    • 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, September 27 – Let’s Get Trivial: LGBTQ Trivia Night at Holy City Brewing (Outdoor, weather permitting)
    • 6:30 p.m.
    • Hosted by Shawna Jarrett and Melody Lucas
    • Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave, North Charleston, 29405
  • Tuesday, September 28 – Nacho Mother’s Taco Tuesday with DJ Crystal Guysir (Outdoor/Indoor)
    • 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m.
    • Taco Boy 217 Huger St, Charleston, 29403
  • Wednesday, September 29 – Dinner at Dig with live music by Return of the Mac (Outdoor)
    • 6:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
    • DIG in the Park, 1049 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, 29405
  • Thursday, September 30 – LGBTLOL: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy at Charleston Music Hall (Indoor, venue-specific COVID-19 guidelines)
    • 7:00 p.m. doors/8:00 p.m. show
  • Friday, October 1- Bingo, Beers, and Bowling at The Alley (Indoor)
    • 5:30 pm doors/6:30 pm bingo
    • Hosted by Ava Clear
    • The Alley, 131 Columbus St, Charleston, 29403
    • Tickets: $5 at the door (includes bingo)
  • Saturday, October 2 – Charleston Blockade Pride Game followed by Charleston Hurricanes Pride Game
    • 12:00 p.m./2:00 p.m.
    • Danny Jones Rec Center, 1455 Monitor Street, North Charleston, 29405
  • Saturday, October 2 – Prism Party at Union Station (Outdoor/Indoor)
    • 7: 00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

