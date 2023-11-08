CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library System will offer free flu vaccines at three separate library locations in the area.

No appointments are required. You must be 19 or older and uninsured or underinsured to receive the vaccine.

The library information regarding free vaccines is below:

Otranto Library

Walk-ins are welcome on Monday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in North Charleston.

Main Library

Vaccinations will be available on Friday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in downtown Charleston.

Keith Summey North Charleston Library

Visitors can receive the vaccine on Monday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in North Charleston.

These free vaccination events come in partnership with Carmichael Medical Training, the Autism Society of South Carolina, and the Shifa Clinic.