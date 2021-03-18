Charleston purchases land for new Johns Island fire station

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday announced the purchase of land on Johns island to be used for the construction of a new fire station.





The 3.33 acre plot is located near the intersection of Wildts Battery Boulevard and Maybank Highway.

The City of Charleston Capital Projects Division is overseeing the Fire Station 23 project, which will house eight firefighters, one engine company, and one ladder company.

Fire Chief Dan Curia says that the new station “will help improve existing coverage of portions of Johns Island, enhance… capabilities throughout the West Ashley and James Island areas, and increase.. ability to address future growth.”