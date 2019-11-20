Charleston ramp to be closed for construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be some construction that may cause delays on roads in Charleston on Thursday, November 21.

Anson Construction Company will close the SC 30 Off Ramp leading south onto Lockwood Boulevard starting at 9:00 AM on November 21.

They will be working to adjust and solidify the steel plates that are currently in the roadway on Lockwood Blvd.

The plates are shifting and creating a motorist hazard.

This will force just a single lane from the SC 30 overpass south to the Lockwood Marina entrance.

The Charleston Police Department will monitor traffic in the area.