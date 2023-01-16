CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston has been named one of the best cities for fishing, according to the fishing trip booking platform FishingBooker.

Charleston ranked fifth on the list of 13 U.S. cities, beating out popular spots like Colorado Springs, C.O. and Juneau, A.K.

Strategically located “at the confluence” of the Ashley, the Cooper, and the Wando rivers, Charleston is geographically prime for fishing.

The many salt marshes around the area also provide a good spot for anglers to catch inland species like Red Drum, Speckled Trout, and Flounder.

For those that prefer offshore fishing, the Gulf Stream is just about 50 miles out and brings Billfish, Wahoo, Mahi Mahi, and Yellowfin tuna in the summer.

Also mentioned in the article are the many land attractions around the city, like Downtown’s cobblestone streets, museums, and historic architecture.

San Diego, C.A. took the top spot on the list, with Juneau, A.K. coming in at number 13.

