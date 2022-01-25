Charleston ranks second on Tripadvisor’s ‘Trending Destinations’ list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Travel website Tripadvisor has ranked Charleston number two on its list of trending destinations in the United States.

The locations “are on the up and up,” according to Tripadvisor, which posted the list as part of the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards.

Charleston was beat only by Hawaii in the national category, so for travelers looking to stay within the contiguous United States, Charleston is the top destination.

On Tripadvisor’s global Trending Destinations list, Charleston ranked 18.

