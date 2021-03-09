Charleston receives nearly $10M grant for flood prevention

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) on Tuesday announced the approval of over $30 million in block grants to be distributed among localities, including the City of Charleston.

The City of Charleston will receive $9,964,190 to be used for improvements in drainage and flood prevention.

Specifically, the funds will go towards construction of the Ehrhardt Shaft, which will be constructed along Erhardt Street. It will tie into the drainage project underway on Spring Street and Fishburne Street.