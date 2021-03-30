Charleston recreation centers to provide help with scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Wednesday.

Those who need access to internet to find and book their appointment can utilize some recreation centers through the City of Charleston.

Leaders say if you are uncomfortable using the internet, or do not have access, you can visit one of their locations to get your vaccination appointment scheduled.

“Our recreation department has the resources,” said Laurie Yarbrough, director of recreation for the city of Charleston. “We have recreation centers in the heart of some of our communities, especially around community housing.”

The city has decided to provide assistance at the St. Julian Devine Community Center, Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, the Shaw Center, Martin Park, Freddie Whaley Playground, Forest Park Playground, and Thomas Johnson Playground.

“The community is welcome to come in and use the computers and the internet to try and navigate to find appointment schedules on the DHEC website,” said Yarbrough. “We’ve trained staff in how to help someone do that.”

Yarbrough said this is just the latest way the recreation department is helping to fight COVID-19.

“We’re excited to help in this way. Recreation has also helped be a vaccination site, we were a test site for a couple of our places. So, just one of the many ways the City of Charleston is trying to put our resources into making sure we get as many shots in arms as we can in our community.”

The hours will vary at those different locations. You can find a schedule below:

Peninsula

St. Julian Devine – 1 Cooper St. Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arthur W. Christopher – 265 Fishburne St. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shaw Center – 22 Mary St. Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Martin Park – 155 Jackson St. Monday – Friday 3 to 6 p.m.

Freddie Whaley Playground – 1810 Doscher Rd. Monday – Friday 3 to 6 p.m.



West Ashley

Forest Park Playground – 780 West Oak Forest Dr. Monday – Friday 3 to 6 p.m.



James Island

Thomas Johnson Playground – 1442 Secessionville Rd. Monday – Friday 3 to 6 p.m.



All Recreation facilities and staff will be following COVID-19 safety protocols, and citizens will be required to wear face masks to enter the buildings. Those who do not have masks will be provided one upon entry.

You can call the Recreation Department’s main office at 843-724-7327 with any questions.