Charleston Register of Deeds Office closed to the public on Friday

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government on Tuesday announced that the Charleston County Register of Deeds Office will be closed to the public on Friday.

No document drop-offs or in-person recordings will be accepted at the counter. Instead, documents can be given to an attendant at the front window “and will be recorded in the order in which they are received, but not necessarily on November 5.”

The office will still be open for research and copy requests, and mail deliveries will be received as usual.

