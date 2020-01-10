Charleston Remodeling Expo coming in February

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Remodeling Expo is coming to the Charleston Area Convention Center from February 21-23.

The event, which “will feature exhibits and demonstrations” from hundreds of local and national companies, is designed to help people through the process of remodeling.

Experts will be available to consult on everything from minor redecorations to major renovations.

Thousands are expected to attend the Expo throughout the weekend.

The hours for the event are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 21 2 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, Feb. 22 10 am – 7 pm

Sunday, Feb. 23 10 am – 5 pm

Admission is $3 for adults, and children under 17 get in for free.

More details and discounted tickets can be found here.