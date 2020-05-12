Charleston resident testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee on COVID-19 and tourism industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Helen Hill, Charleston resident and CEO of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The Committee, headed by Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met to discuss “legal liability issues surrounding COVID-19.”

Hill shared perspective on “legal issues regarding the tourism industry and the impact on the local economy.” She spoke on behalf of “850 tourism businesses, 40,000 hospitality employees, and nine municipal governments in SC.” In Hill’s written testimony, she noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Charleston tourism economy to decline 70%.

Hill presented a “core set of health and safety guidance” created by the U.S. Travel Association, of which she is a board member, that she believes the industry can use to “reopen responsibly.” She emphasized that “we are not encouraging Americans to travel until public health experts say it is okay to do so,” but offered the guidance as a way to “prepare our industry for the day when travel can resume.”

The guidance highlights six main areas:

Limiting crowding in public spaces; Providing touchless solutions for identification and payments; Sanitation; Encouraging health screening; Modifying food and beverage preparation and; Developing procedures for if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Hill went on to ask the Committee for limited, temporary, and immediate “liability protections for businesses.” She continued, saying the “protections should be limited to American businesses that are reopening in accordance with health and safety guidance and acting in good faith….[and] should be temporary to protect responsible businesses from frivolous lawsuits during this pandemic and through a period of the economic recovery.”

Hill reasoned that “if businesses do not have confidence in their ability to reopen,” the economy will continue to suffer.