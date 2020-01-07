Charleston restaurant featured on Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat for 2020” list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Yelp, a popular consumer review platform, released their “Top 100 Places to Eat for 2020” list on Tuesday.

Charleston’s own Lewis Barbeque ranked number 34 on the list!

Lewis Barbeque, located downtown at 464 North Nassau Street, has been a local favorite since it opened in 2016.

Locals aren’t the only fans, as Lewis Barbeque has been recognized regionally and nationwide by the likes of Southern Living, USA Today, and Conde Nast Traveler, to name a few.

It was featured in Garden & Gun magazine as one of the best southern barbecue joints and recognized by Buzzfeed as one of the 6 best barbeque joints in the United States. Huffington post voted it the best Texas style barbeque in Charleston, and readers of Charleston City Paper voted it the best new restaurant, pitmaster, and barbecue views.

The menu features specials every day of the week, as well as staples like prime beef brisket, pulled pork, mac n cheese, green chili corn pudding, and collard greens.

Their unique house cocktails, like the Sandia (tequila, freshly juiced watermelon, lime, and jalapeno) and the Texas Two Step (local Virgil Kane Rye, lemon simple syrup, and a splash of red wine) are popular as well.

To find out more about Lewis Barbecue’s story, menu, and events, check out their website.

Yelp explained the methodology used to create the list: