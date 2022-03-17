CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Downtown Charleston eatery has been nominated for one of the country’s most prestigious culinary awards.

Butcher & Bee is among five restaurants nationwide nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurant Award. It is the only nominee from South Carolina in any of the categories.

The King Street restaurant opened in 2011 as an elevated sandwich shop. The idea was to serve “a gourmet meal between two pieces of bread” by sourcing fresh, local ingredients and incorporating “flavor combinations and food quality usually reserved for fine dining,” according to Butcher & Bee’s website.

Since 2011, the team behind Butcher & Bee has expanded in Charleston and Nashville, opening several other restaurants in both cities.

The competition for the Outstanding Restaurant Award includes Brennan’s in New Orleans, Chai Pani in Asheville, Parachute in Chicago, and The Walrus and the Carpenter in Seattle.

Winners will be announced June 13.